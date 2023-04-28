New Delhi, Apr 28 (PTI) The output of eight infrastructure sectors registered a growth of 3.6 per cent in March 2023, the slowest in five months, showed government data released on Friday.

The output of core sectors had increased by 7.2 per cent in February 2023 and 4.8 per cent in the year-ago month. The previous low was 0.7 per cent in October 2022.

Also Read | Delhi Excise Policy Scam: Court Denies Bail to Manish Sisodia in ED Case, Extends Judicial Custody Till May 12.

The output of crude oil declined by 2.8 per cent, power by 1.8 per cent and cement by 0.8 per cent in March this year.

On the other hand, coal production recorded an increase of 12.2 per cent, fertilisers 9.7 per cent, steel 8.8 per cent, natural gas 2.8 per cent and refinery products 1.5 per cent.

Also Read | Operation Kaveri: 326 Indians Arrive in Jeddah From Sudan, on Their Way to India.

The growth rate of eight infrastructure sectors -- coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, steel, cement and electricity -- stood at 7.6 per cent in FY23, down from 10.4 per cent recorded in 2021-22.

The core sector or key infrastructure industries have a 40.27 per cent weight in the overall index of industrial production (IIP).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)