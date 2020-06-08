India News | Eight Members of Family Found COVID-19 Positive in UP; Village Declared Hotspot

Sonebhadra (UP), Jun 8 (PTI) Eight members of a family have tested positive for coronavirus in a village here, officials said on Monday.

Samples of the family were taken for COVID-19 testing after seven of its members returned from Mumbai on May 31, Chief Medical Officer S K Upadhyay said.

The results found that eight members had contracted the disease, he said.

The entire Markundi village in the Chopan area has been declared a COVID-19 hotspot, Upadhyay said.

The total number of cases in the district has reached 22, he said.

