Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 7 (ANI): Elaborate arrangements have been put in place for the counting of votes for the 68-member assembly on Thursday with the deployment of around ten thousand duty staff including security personnel, Chief Electoral Officer Maneesh Garg said on Wednesday.

A team of returning officers and assistant returning officers have also been deployed to ensure a smooth counting process, he said.

Also Read | UFO Spotted in Hyderabad? White-Coloured Flying Object Seen in Sky Triggers Curiosity and Rumours, Residents Share Videos and Photos of 'Strange Phenomenon'.

The counting of votes for assembly elections 2022 will start at 68 counting halls in 59 locations throughout the state on Thursday morning.

The first randomization for the entire process was completed on December 1 and the first schedule of training was conducted on December 2 and 3.

Also Read | Southern Railway Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for 21 Posts Against Sports Quota, Apply Online at sr.indianrailways.gov.in.

"Besides, the second randomization process was completed on December 6 and the second training process was organized on Wednesday," the CEO said while adding that the third randomization will take place on Thursday before the counting begins.

Garg said that depending upon the availability of the space, a maximum of 14 counting tables and a minimum of 8 counting tables would be available in the counting halls.

"There will be a separate table for nearly 500 postal ballots. Besides, there will also be separate tables for scanning of electronically transmitted postal ballots linked to computers for counting," Garg said in a statement.

CEO said that the EVMs for the tribal Lahaul Spiti were shifted to Bhuntar in Kullu and the counting for Lahaul Spiti assembly segment will take place at Bhuntar. Similarly, for the tribal Bharmour assembly segment, the counting will take place in Chamba and for Kinnaur assembly segment the counting will take place in Reckong-peo.

"We have also held meetings with the representatives of the political parties at State, district and sub-division levels already and have asked them to depute their counting agents for ensuring transparency," Garg said.

"No candidate or any other person will be allowed within a perimeter of 100 meters from the counting centres except those having a valid identity card/pass issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI)," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)