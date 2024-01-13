Puri (Odisha) [India], January 13 (ANI): Elaborate security arrangements have been made for the inauguration of the Jagannath Heritage Corridor project on January 17, a top police officer said.

Jagannath Heritage Corridor project is a much-awaited and prestigious project that is going to be inaugurated on 17th January, for which the police department has made "very elaborate arrangements" said Ashish Kumar Singh, IG, Central Range in Cuttack, Odisha.

The police officer said that ultra-modern technology has been deployed to monitor the safety and security of the project and the inauguration ceremony.

"We are using ultra-modern technology to monitor the safety and security of the entire project and the inauguration ceremony. K9 teams, BD teams and 44 platoons will be deployed," Singh said.

Meanwhile, the erstwhile king of Puri, Gajapati Maharaj Dibyasingha Deb told ANI that after the inauguration the 'parikrama' will be open to the general public.

"Because of COVID-19 there was some delay, but now it is ready and on the 15th, 16th and 17th January, there is going to be the 'Pratishtha Yagya' and the 'Lokarpana' of the entire project...On the 17th, CM (Naveen Patnaik) will unveil the plaque of the project and the 'Purnahuti' will take place. After that, the 'parikrama' will be open to the general public, who will enjoy the facilities and amenities of the parikrama," Gajapati Maharaj said.

Shree Mandir Parikrama' also called the Jagannath Heritage Corridor Project of Lord Jagannath temple in Odisha's Puri has been completed by the Odisha Bridge and Construction Corporation (OBCC) and handed over to the temple administration Sri Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA).

The Heritage project includes parking places, Shree Setu (a bridge), pilgrimage centres, a new road to facilitate the movement of pilgrims, toilets for male, and female devotees and servitors, clock rooms and electrical work with other visitors' amenities.

The rituals for the dedication of the mega project began on Friday. The first phase of the 'Yajna' (Gua teka ritual) and the 'Anukra Ropana' ritual also commenced. As a part of this, Yagnya and various other rituals will be carried out for three days (January 15, 16, and 17) before the inauguration ceremony on January 17.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will inaugurate the project while Puri Gajapati Maharaj Divyasingha Deb will give 'purnahuti' (final offering) at the three-day-long yagna.

The corridor aims to enhance the visual appeal and surroundings of the iconic Jagannath Temple. The inauguration comes just five days ahead of the Ram temple coronation.

Jagannath Temple is one of the 'dham' that every Hindu is advised to visit. Mahaprabhu Shri Jagannath, along with sister Devi Subhadra and elder brother Mahaprabhu Shri Balabhadra, are being worshipped in Puri (the Purusottama Kshetra).

Though no changes have been made in the temple, the area within the 75-metre corridor of the boundary wall of the Jagannath temple has been developed. (ANI)

