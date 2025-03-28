Berhampur (Odisha), Mar 28 (PTI) A court in Odisha's Ganjam district on Friday sentenced an 87-year-old man to seven years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a girl around 17 years ago.

Special track court judge-cum assistant session's judge Soudamin Singh pronounced the sentence to Saheba Badatya, a resident of Jarada in Ganjam district, assistant public prosecutor Arati Patnaik said.

Also Read | Death Threats to Bhajan Lal Sharma and Prem Chand Bairwa; DSP Removed, 9 Cops Suspended.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on the convict.

He would undergo an additional six months in jail if he fails to pay the fine amount, Patnaik said.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Ahead of Vidhan Sabha Polls, Amit Shah To Be on 2-Day Tour of State From March 29; Scheduled To Meet BJP and CM Nitish Kumar.

The court pronounced the verdict after recording the statement of 18 witnesses, including police and medical reports, the assistant public prosecutor said.

The 14-year-old girl was raped after she went to the convict's residence as an invitee on February 23, 2008.

A case was registered at the Jarada police station under various sections of the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act after the father of the victim lodged a complaint.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)