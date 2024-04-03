Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 3 (ANI): BJP candidate from Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar, Mahesh Sharma filed his nomination for Lok Sabha elections on Wednesday.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak accompanied the BJP candidate from Gautam Buddh Nagar.

Sharma expressed gratitude towards the party leadership for giving him the ticket from Gautam Buddh Nagar."I would like to thank the party leadership. They have given me a ticket for the fifth time, this shows the affection and love of the people from my constituency. The developmental work that has been done under the leadership and good governance of PM Modi and hence I would like my party leadership to believe that we will win this seat with an even bigger margin," Sharma told ANI.

UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak told ANI, "Election here on this seat (Noida) is one-sided in favour of Mahesh Sharma due to work done by PM Modi in social welfare and infrastructure".

Launching an attack on the INDIA bloc, Pathak said, "Alliance is a flop show in UP, with a wave of PM Modi. People have completely rejected the way the Samajwadi party ruled the state. We will win all 80 seats in the state. The Samajwadi party isn't getting candidates and those in the party refuse to contest the elections."

BJP sitting MP and candidate from Gautam Buddh Nagar Mahesh Sharma told ANI, "I would like to thank PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, JP Nadda, CM Yogi Adityanath and other senior leaders for considering me capable enough to represent my constituency for the third time. Everything that has been done across the country and in Uttar Pradesh under the leadership of PM Modi is unprecedented."

Exuding confidence in BJP's victory in the state, he said, "We won 372 seats the last time. On the basis of our record over the last 5 years, it seems we will win not just 400 but even more than that."

Gautam Buddha Nagar, one of Uttar Pradesh's Lok Sabha constituencies, encompasses Noida, Dadri, Jewar, Sikandrabad, and Khurja. With a total of 80 parliamentary seats in Uttar Pradesh, this constituency holds significance in the political landscape. Notably, it is a general seat, not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) or Scheduled Tribes (STs). Over the years, it has been a battleground for major political parties including the BJP, BSP, Congress, and SP.

Mahesh Sharma, a two-time MP from the BJP and a doctor by profession, enjoys support from urban voters, a traditional base for the BJP.

In the 2019 elections, Dr Mahesh Sharma secured victory with a remarkable margin, polling 8,30,812 votes and a vote share of 59.64pc. His closest contender, BSP's Satveer Nagar, garnered 4,93,890 votes (35.45pc).

In the 2014 polls, Dr Sharma emerged victorious for the first time with 5,99,702 votes and a 50pc vote share, defeating SP candidate Narendra Bhati by a margin of 2,80,212 votes.

The political landscape of Gautam Budh Nagar has witnessed notable figures over the years. Dr Mahesh Sharma's victory streak commenced in 2014. Prior to him, Surendra Singh Nagar of BSP clinched victory in 2009.

Voting for the constituency is scheduled in the second phase on April 26, with vote counting set for June 4. (ANI)

