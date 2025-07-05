New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI): The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is underway in full swing with the Booth Level Officers (BLOs), BLO Supervisors, all the election officials, BLAs appointed by the political parties and the volunteers working tirelessly at the grassroots level to ensure that no eligible elector is left out, according to a press release by the Election Commission of India's (ECI).

As per the release, as of today at 6.00 PM, 1,04,16 545 Enumeration Forms, i.e. 13.19 per cent of the total of 7,89,69,844 (nearly 7.90 crore) electors in Bihar who are enrolled as of June 24, 2025, have been received.

The percentage of forms distributed has also increased to 93.57 per cent, with 7,38,89,333 forms already distributed.

77,895 BLOs are going house-to-house to help the electors fill out their Enumeration Forms and collect them. In a large number of cases, the BLOs are taking live pictures of the electors and uploading them, saving the electors the trouble of getting their pictures taken.

The partially filled forms are also available for download on the ECI portal (https://voters.eci.gov.in) as well as on the ECINET App, and the filled forms can be uploaded by the elector themselves on the ECINET App.

Additionally, 20,603 BLOs are being appointed for the smooth and timely completion of the process. Nearly 4 lakh volunteers, including government officials, NCC cadets, NSS members, etc., are also working in the field to facilitate the elderly, PwDs, sick and vulnerable populations in the SIR process.

Besides, 239 EROs, 963 AEROs, 38 DEOs and the CEO of the state are at the ground level to facilitate the electors to submit their forms. 1,54,977 Booth Level Agents (BLAs) appointed by various political parties are also providing active support in the SIR process, as per the release.

Meanwhile, reacting to the Opposition parties' concerns over the SIR, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar said on Saturday that it is a general practice to update the voter list before every election as part of the law.

CEC Kumar said opposition parties themselves in the past have complained about issues pertaining to the voter list.

"As part of the law, before every election, the voter list needs to be updated. A detailed investigation of the voter list and all voter details was not conducted after January 1, 2003. This is supposed to be a general practice," he said.

"Nearly every political party complained about issues in the authenticity of the voter list, and demanded updates. More than 1 lakh booth-level officers are working on it with the support of all political parties. No ineligible person will be able to make it into this list," the Chief Election Commissioner told reporters. (ANI)

