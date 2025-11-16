Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 16 (ANi): An electric car caught fire at NTR Stadium on Sunday afternoon, with the blaze spreading to another parked vehicle. Three fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and the flames were brought under control.

No casualties were reported.

According to the fire official, "A fire broke out from a parked electric car this afternoon and spread to a nearby Swift car. Three fire vehicles from Musheerabad, Gandhi Hospital and Robotic arrived at the scene and controlled the blaze."

"The electric MG vehicle was completely damaged in the flames, and the other car also damaged. There were no casualties, and the suspected cause of the fire is overheating," the official added further.

More details awaited. (ANI)

