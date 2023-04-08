New Delhi, Apr 8 (PTI) A 19-year-old electrician was found dead inside a banquet hall in northwest Delhi's Alipur area on Saturday, police said.

Police received information that a man named Bunty, who had slept at the Suryadev Rajwara Farms on the GT Karnal Road during the night, was not responding, they said.

Also Read | Bihar IAS, IPS Transfer News: Nitish Kumar-Led Government Transfers 62 Officials, Check List of Names With New Postings.

The body of Bunty, a resident of Bulandsahar in Uttar Pradesh, was found on a sofa, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer north) Ravi Kumar Singh said.

No injuries were seen on the body, police said.

Also Read | National Panchayat Award 2023: Mizoram's Ngopa Village in Saitual District Bags Prestigious Award Under NDSPSVP Category.

Buntry used to work in the banquet as a temporary electrician. His phone was found missing. He had come there after having his dinner, the DCP said.

Based on the information received, statements and observations made during preliminary investigation, a case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code is being registered, police said.

Based on CCTV analysis, a suspect has been taken into custody and his interrogation is going on, they added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)