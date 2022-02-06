Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 6 (ANI): An elephant died on Sunday after getting in contact with the 11,000 high tension line in the Mohand Range of Saharanpur's Shivalik Forest Division.

Soon after the incident, the locals gathered at the site.

The forest department officials also reached the spot.

According to the officials, the elephant got an electric shock due to the loose and hanging wire.

The post mortem of the elephant will be done. (ANI)

