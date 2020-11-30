Jhargram (WB), Nov 30 (PTI) A full-grown elephant was found dead in West Bengal's Jhargram district on Monday, triggering tension in the area, officials said.

Locals said the elephant was electrocuted after coming in contact with a high-tension wire in the Nischinta forest where it came to drink water from the Lepashi dam.

Also Read | AAP Volunteers Serving Farmers Sitting on Protest With Food, Water, Medical Facilities: Arvind Kejriwal.

A number of Dalma elephants come to the reservoir to drink water and bathe, they said.

Officials said they are yet to ascertain the exact cause of the death, but suspect it to be electrocution.

Also Read | BJP Ally in Rajasthan, Rashtriya Loktantrik Party, Threatens to Quit NDA If Farm Laws Not Withdrawn.

After the body of the elephant was found in the morning, people gathered at the spot from far-flung villages to have a last glimpse of the animal. The body was then worshipped with flowers, vermilion and incense sticks.

In 2019, four elephants were electrocuted in Binpur's Malabati area. The villagers performed several religious rituals this year to mark their death anniversary.

Dalma elephants destroy hundreds of acres of crops in the area every year.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)