New Delhi, November 30: AAP National Convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that all the AAP volunteers, MLAs, leaders are serving the farmers sitting on protest on the borders of Delhi-Haryana and Delhi-UP. He said that he has directed the AAP leaders and volunteers to provide the farmers with food, water, medical facilities, toilets, and ensure that all the requirements of the farmers are fulfilled.

He said, "The farmers of our nation are in distress, they are sitting on the borders of Delhi-Haryana and Delhi-UP, and are waiting for the central government to address their concerns for the last five-six days. I hope that the Central government will soon talk to the farmers and resolve their issues." Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Urges Delhiites to Extend All Possible Help to Protesting Farmers.

CM Arvind Kejriwal said, "I want to congratulate the people across Delhi, across India, and across the world on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti. The biggest message of Guru Nanak Ji has been only one - Manav-Seva, which is to serve people with all your heart, soul, and body. That all our life should be committed to serving people. Today, the farmers of our nation are in distress, they are sitting on the borders of Delhi-Haryana and Delhi-UP, and are waiting for the central government to address their concerns for the last five-six days. How are our farmers surviving and sleeping at night under these severe cold conditions, when we are in our homes due to this cold? They are going through a lot of trouble. I hope that the Central government will soon talk to the farmers and resolve their issues."

"All the AAP volunteers, MLAs, leaders are serving the farmers. I have directed them to support the farmers and provide them food, water, medical facilities, toilets, and fulfill all their requirements," he added.