Jaipur, November 30: Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP), an ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Rajasthan, threatened to quit the NDA alliance if the controversial farm laws were not withdrawn. RLP chief Hanuman Beniwal, a Lok Sabha MP, demanded Home Minister Amit Shah to hold unconditional talks with the protesting farmers at the earliest.

Beniwal, in a thread of tweets posted on his official account, demanded the central government to meet the agrarian protesters immediately, repeal the farm reform Bills and implement the Swaminathan Commission report which promises 150 percent return to farmer on the input cost of their crops. Amid Farmers' Protest, PM Narendra Modi Defends Farm Laws, Says 'Farmers Being Misled With Misinformation'.

In a stern warning to the BJP high command, Beniwal said his party represents the interests of jawans and farmers, and would be compelled to "reconsider its decision of remaining in NDA" if the farm laws are not revoked at the earliest.

See Hanuman Beniwal's Tweets

चूंकि @RLPINDIAorg एनडीए का घटक दल है परन्तु आरएलपी की ताकत किसान व जवान है इसलिए अगर इस मामले में त्वरित कार्यवाही नही की गई तो मुझे किसान हित मे एनडीए का सहयोगी दल बने रहने के विषय पर पुनर्विचार करना पड़ेगा ! — HANUMAN BENIWAL (@hanumanbeniwal) November 30, 2020

RLP, which is associated with the BJP since 2018, has three MLAs in the state assembly and one MP in the Lok Sabha. Though a pull-out from the NDA would marginally affect the BJP, the move would further mount pressure on the ruling camp. In September this year, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) - the oldest alliance partner of the BJP - walked out of the NDA government to mark their angst against the farm reform laws

The Bills, that were passed by the Parliament in September, allow farmers to surpass the mandis and directly sell their produce to private players. While the Centre called it a move that will increase the farmers' income, the protesters have alleged a ploy to dilute the Minimum Support Prices (MSP) regime by "dismantling the Agricultural Produce Marketing Committees (APMCs)".

