Jagatsinghpur, January 26: A Class 10 student died allegedly due to electrocution while lowering the national flag after a Republic Day function at a private coaching centre in Odisha’s Jagatsinghpur district on Monday, police said. The tragic incident occurred in the Samagol area under the jurisdiction of Kujang police station, sending shockwaves through the local community.

The deceased has been identified as Om Prakash Dwivedi, a resident of Kendrapara district and a student enrolled at the coaching centre. According to police officials, Om Prakash’s father is a migrant labourer currently working in Gujarat. Kamareddy Shocker: Class 8 Student Dies After Falling From Autorickshaw at Telangana Gurukul School, Video Surfaces.

Preliminary investigations revealed that students of the coaching centre had hoisted the national flag on the rooftop of the building on Monday morning as part of Republic Day celebrations. The flagpost used for the ceremony was an iron pipe. While Om Prakash was lowering the flag later in the day, the metal pipe reportedly came into contact with a live electric wire passing close to the building. Zomato Delivery Partner Assaulted at Pizza Hut Outlet in Hyderabad Over Poor Customer Rating, Video Goes Viral.

As a result, the iron pipe became electrically charged, and the student sustained severe electric shock. He collapsed at the spot and was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital in Kujang for emergency treatment. However, doctors declared him brought dead.

Police said initial findings point to electrocution as the cause of death, triggered by the unsafe proximity of overhead power lines to the building. The owner of the private coaching centre has been detained for questioning, and a detailed investigation has been launched to determine negligence and fix responsibility. Authorities are also examining whether safety norms were violated during the flag-hoisting activity.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (PTI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

