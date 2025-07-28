Chikkamagaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 28 (ANI): Karnataka Forest, Biology, and Environment Minister Ishwar B. Khandre on Monday instructed that senior officials should maintain a constant watch on areas where there is a human-wildlife conflict and take all necessary steps to protect the precious lives of people and farmers' crops.

Two persons have died in elephant attacks near Balehonnur in N.R. Pura taluk of Chikkamagaluru district in the last four days.

Expressing deep grief over the deaths, he directed that forest officials should take immediate action as soon as elephants are spotted in the state, and local residents should be informed. Urgent action should be taken to return the elephants to their natural habitat in the forest.

"It is raining all over the state. Lakes and dams are full. The authorities should pay attention to why elephants are coming to the state, even though grass, leaves, bark, etc, are available in the forest and take action to prevent such disasters from happening in the future," the minister told ANI.

Furthermore, Khandre also gave instructions for maintenance. "There are complaints that elephant trenches have been blocked due to continuous rains, solar wire fences and tentacle fencing have fallen, and the connection has been cut off. These should be maintained immediately. The forest patrol personnel should keep a constant watch on this, report to the higher authorities and get it repaired," he said.

As more deaths are occurring due to elephants, approval has been given for the construction of additional railway barricades.

He stated that the forest personnel should immediately prepare a detailed project report, commence work, complete it within the stipulated timeframe, and take the initiative to protect the lives of the people and the crops of the farmers.

Even in areas where there has been no elephant problem for so many years, elephant-human conflict is now increasing.

The minister stated that a study should be conducted to investigate the reasons behind the conflict's expansion, and a report should be submitted.

"When wildlife is seen in a new area, the elephants should be returned to the forest with the help of the elephant rapid response team personnel of the neighbouring district," he said while issuing clear instructions that if there is a bully, they should be captured.

Command Center DPR submission also instructed as recently, he held a meeting and directed to establish a unified command center to protect wildlife and prevent damage to human life and crops by using cutting-edge technology, to keep watch and send warning messages to people on the edge of the forest, and immediately prepare a plan for this and submit a DPR.

Khandre also instructed Chief Wildlife Wardens to hold a weekly video conference meeting with officers from the relevant sector of each circle where human-wildlife conflict exists, to provide guidance. He also directed that action should be taken to control the conflict.

The minister instructed to pay salaries to outsourced frontline staff on time and to ensure that hazard allowance, food allowance and other allowances are paid to all of them on time, warning that if any further complaints are received in this regard, the concerned Zonal Forest Officer and Sub-Zonal Conservator of Forests will be held responsible.

Forest Force Chief Meenakshi Negi, Chief Wildlife Warden PC Ray, and senior officials Manoj Rajan, among others, participated in the virtual meeting. (ANI)

