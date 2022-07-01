Port Blair, Jul 1 (PTI) Andaman and Nicobar Islands reported 11 new COVID-19 cases, three more than the previous day, with the tally rising to 10,168, a health department official said on Friday.

Ten fresh patients have travel history, while one infection was detected during contact tracing, he said.

The Union Territory now has 44 active patients, and all of them are undergoing home quarantine.

Nine people recuperated from the disease on Thursday, taking the total number of recoveries in the archipelago to 9,995.

The death toll remained at 129 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours, the official said.

The administration has conducted over 7.54 lakh sample tests for COVID-19 so far, and the positivity rate stood at 1.35 per cent, the official said.

Altogether 3,41,186 people above 18 years of age have been inoculated with both doses of vaccines so far.

At least 23,583 beneficiaries in the age group of 15 to 18 years have been immunised, while 27,459 people got the precautionary jab.

As many as 13,301 children in the age group of 12-14 years have received at least the first vaccine dose, the official added.

