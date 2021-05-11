Mumbai, May 11 (PTI) Delhi University assistant professor Hany Babu, an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, is suffering from acute eye infection, his family said on Thursday, seeking proper medical treatment for him.

Babu, arrested in July 2020, is currently lodged in Taloja jail in neighbouring Navi Mumbai.

His wife Jenny Rowena and his brothers said in a statement that Babu has developed an acute eye infection which can even pose risk to his life if it spread to his brain.

He was in "agonising pain", but the authorities told him that the prison did not have the facilities to treat the infection, the family claimed.

He was taken to a government hospital on May 7 and an ophthalmologist prescribed certain medication and advised him to return for follow-up in two days, it said.

But he was not taken back to hospital again, the family claimed.

TheElgar Parishad case relates to alleged inflammatory speeches delivered at a conclave held in Pune on December 31, 2017, which the police claimed triggered violence the next day near the Koregaon- Bhima war memorial.

Pune Police claimed the conclave was backed by Maoists. Later, the case was taken over by the National Investigation Agency. Several other activists including Sudha Bharadwaj and Varavara Rao were arrested in the case.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)