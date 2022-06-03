New Delhi, Jun 3 (PTI) Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Friday said that emerging technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), augmented reality (AR), blockchain, drones, Internet of Things (IoT), robotics, 3D printing and virtual reality (VR) are going to have a huge impact on all aspects of life including governance.

Chairing a meeting of advisory committee on Vision India @2047, organised by Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG), he said, capacity resource management is going to present a huge challenge for India as the country prepares a roadmap for 25 years of journey ahead.

Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel, said, adopting 21st century management practices represents a significant challenge for governments and it is with this objective that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has embarked on the ambitious Vision India@2047 initiative.

He said, though, it is difficult to visualise the exact shape of India that emerges 25 years from now, but one thing is certain that when independent India turns 100, it will be the world's technological and economic powerhouse.

Singh said, several initiatives, policies, schemes and programmes during the last 8 years of Modi government have contributed to the dawn of new India and the emergence of 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat', but there are challenges on many fronts that need innovative solutions.

Calling for integrated approach for problem solving, the minister underlined that there is need to increase trust and reduce compliances for “ease of living” for common man.

Singh said, as we formulate the vision for governance, “climate change and disaster management” must become an essential pillar of training for civil servants.

Visualising the role of Artificial Intelligence for Disaster Management, the minister informed that a mega science mission on climate research will soon be unveiled.

He said, new opportunities and new challenges will keep emerging and therefore the civil servants must gear up to seize the initiatives at the right moment.

Singh said that to bring citizens and government closer, digital institutions have to be created.

He also laid great stress on ethics in delivery of public services and visualised that in coming years technology will propel a model of governance by citizens.

The minister said, the government has tried to ensure digital infrastructure as a core utility to every citizen by providing unique digital identity, access to common service centres and has provided thousands of Services on Demand by seamless integration of services across departments/ministries.

V Srinivas, Secretary, DARPG informed that in 2021, the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances has strived to adopt the whole of government approach in implementing three critical campaigns aimed at deepening administrative reforms.

