Motihari (Bihar), August 20 (PTI) An employee of a sub-divisional court was shot dead at its entry point by two motorcycle-borne assailants in Bihar's East Champaran district on Saturday, a police officer said.

The deceased has been identified as Sanjay Thakur (45).

“Thakur was entering the premises of Areraj sub-divisional court around 10.30 am when two unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants gunned him down. He succumbed to his injuries in a nearby hospital,” Ranjan Kumar, the sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Areraj, told reporters.

Four empty cartridges were recovered from the spot, he said.

“A hunt has been launched to nab the accused. Local police officers are also analysing CCTV footages to ascertain the identity of the culprits,” said the SDPO.

Expressing concern over the incident, Bihar BJP spokesperson Nikhil Anand said that authorities concerned must take necessary action to secure court premises.

“We condemn the killing of an employee outside Areraj sub-divisional court. It's a matter of serious concern that court premises have become insecure these days.

“We request authorities concerned to ensure safety and security of court premises. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar must take look into the matter. People of this state should not live in fear,” Anand added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)