Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 28 (ANI): Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday said that the employment problem in the state will be sorted out as it is a priority of the state government.

Speaking to a group of job aspirants who met DK Shivakumar at his residence, the Deputy CM said, "We have promised the public that all the vacant posts will be filled, as it is our duty. For those who are eligible, we must see that the employment problem is sorted out, as that is the priority of our govt. We will start working on employment vacancies. I can't say that this will be done in 1 or 2 days but it will be done."

More than 1,500 job aspirants met Deputy CM DK Shivakumar at his residence in Bengaluru today, demanding to start the recruitment process for Karnataka Power Transport Corporation Limited.

Congress in its manifesto before the Karnataka election promised to implement five guarantees in the state.

Soon after being sworn in as the chief minister, Siddaramaiah said that the first Cabinet meeting has issued orders for the implementation of five guarantees which were promised by the party before the elections.

"The five 'main' guarantees are 200 units of free power to all households (Gruha Jyoti); Rs 2,000 monthly assistance to the woman head of every family (Gruha Lakshmi); 10 kg of rice free to every member of a BPL household (Anna Bhagya); Rs 3,000 every month for unemployed graduate youth and Rs 1,500 for unemployed diploma holders (both in the age group of 18-25) for two years (Yuva Nidhi) and free travel for women in public transport buses (Uchita Prayana). (ANI)

