New Delhi, May 28: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi after President Droupadi Murmu was excluded from the inauguration of the new Parliament building and on manhandling of the protesting wrestlers by the Delhi Police, saying that the democracy is not run by buildings but by the people.

"The right to inaugurate the new parliament was taken away from the President. Women players were beaten with dictatorial force on the streets! Three lies of BJP-RSS rulers are now exposed in front of the country -- Democracy, Nationalism, and Save daughter. Remember Modi ji, democracy does not runs with buildings, but is run by the voice of the people," Kharge said in a tweet. Democracy Is Our 'Sanskaar', Idea and Tradition, Says PM Narendra Modi in New Parliament (Watch Video).

His remarks came after Modi inaugurated the new Parliament House building on Sunday morning, while Delhi Police also manhandled the protesting wrestlers when they tried to march towards the new Parliament House from Jantar Mantar.

The Delhi Police detained Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Sangeeta Phogat here at Jantar Mantar on Sunday after they along with their supporters jumped over the police barricades and tried to march towards the newly constructed Parliament building. Police also removed their tents from the protest site. PM Narendra Modi Unveils Plaque; Dedicates New Parliament Building to Nation (Watch Video).

The wrestlers had announced to hold a panchayat near the new Parliament House. Since April 23, prominent Indian wrestlers such as Punia, Malik, and Vinesh have been staging a protest at the Jantar Mantar against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

