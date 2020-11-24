New Delhi, Nov 24 (PTI) Two wanted criminals were arrested by the Delhi Police Special Cell on Tuesday morning following an encounter in Rohini area here, officials said.

The accused have been identified as Rupender and Amit, they said.

Also Read | Equity Indices Open in the Green, Sensex Up by 208 Points.

Rupender was carrying a reward of Rs two lakh announced on his head by the Haryana Police. He was wanted in many cases of murder, attempt to murder, extortion, kidnapping and firing on police, a senior police officer said.

Amit was wanted in murder and attempt to murder cases. Arms and ammunition have been recovered, they added.

Also Read | President Ram Nath Kovind Boards Air India One- B777 Aircraft For Inaugural Flight to Chennai, to Visit Tirumala Today; View Pics.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)