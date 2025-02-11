Kochi/New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday lodged a case in connection with the sensational fake CSR fund scam, in which fraudsters swindled money from many people across Kerala by falsely promising to offer laptops, two-wheelers, and home appliances at half price.

The Kochi zonal office of the ED lodged the case, agency sources said.

Also Read | Mukesh Ambani, Along With His Family, Takes Holy Dip at Triveni Sangam During Maha Kumbh 2025 (See Pics and Video).

The development comes a day after the Kerala Police transferred the probe into the scam to its Crime Branch wing.

According to complaints received by the police, the fraudsters made false offers, claiming that the discount was part of the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities of various NGOs and charitable organisations.

Also Read | News Headlines for School Assembly Today, 12 February 2025: Check Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories.

According to the police, the total amount defrauded in these cases is around Rs 37 crore.

The police have arrested Anandu Krishnan, a resident of Thodupuzha in Idukki district, for allegedly defrauding people of several crores by promising scooters, sewing machines, home appliances, and laptops at half price.

The police are conducting a comprehensive investigation into the scam, which has led to complaints from across the state.

Twenty-six-year-old Krishnan was remanded to five days of police custody last week to facilitate further investigation into the case.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)