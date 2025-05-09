New Delhi, May 9 (PTI) Enhanced security measures have been put in place at airports and some flights have been impacted due to airspace curbs, officials said on Friday.

Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has made secondary ladder point checking compulsory for all flights, banned visitors at terminal buildings of airports and enhanced overall security.

"Delhi Airport operations remain normal. However, some flight schedules may be impacted due to evolving airspace conditions and heightened security measures," DIAL said in a post on Friday.

Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) operates the national capital's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), the country's busiest airport.

Airline officials said flight operations are normal.

Airlines have asked passengers to reach airport three hours before departure of domestic flights in the wake of stepping up of checks and other security measures at the airports.

DIAL has advised passengers to follow all hand and check-in baggage regulations and cooperate with security and airline staff for smooth facilitation.

Around 27 airports in various parts of the country are closed in the wake of Operation Sindoor, under which armed forces carried out strikes on terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir on Wednesday in retaliation against the Pahalgam terror attack that had killed at least 26 people last month.

On Thursday, at least 90 flights to and from the Delhi airport were cancelled.

SpiceJet Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh expressed his deepest gratitude to the Indian Armed Forces for their extraordinary bravery and unwavering valour displayed during Operation Sindoor, according to a post on X.

