Chandigarh, July 13 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has directed officials to ensure that girl students after completing their graduation are given their passport along with their degrees.

He said students in various colleges across the state will be provided driving licenses in their own educational institutions.

In a meeting, Khattar on Monday directed all officers to speed up the work of updating data of every employee working in government departments, boards, corporations, societies and universities on the Human Resource Management System (HRMS) portal.

The data pertaining to service and conduct of employees should be updated on HRMS portal, he said during the review meeting of HRMS.

The chief minister said the state is all set to launch e-Sachivalaya for allowing virtual meets between the public and government functionaries.

He said this digital platform can be used to seek appointments for meeting ministers and officers.

Khattar said the e-Sachivalaya aims to bring the government and its functionaries under one roof for better functioning, coordination and ensuring effectiveness in citizen interface, especially in times of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to an official statement, there are 91 offices of different departments registered on HRMS portal.

In addition, there are 45 boards and corporations. The digitized service book and all service-related transactions of employees have been uploaded on this portal, it said.

Besides this, employee information is available round-the-clock on this single portal along with workflow integrated with the e-salary system of Integrated Financial Management System (IFMS).

The chief minister was apprised that HRMS helps the government in taking the right decisions and for proper monitoring of manpower, planning, recruitment, service extension and transfers based on employee skill sets, etc.

The HRMS portal includes features of components of e-Service book comprising basic details of the employee, posting details, service verification, leaves, loans, advances, annual confidential report and other details.

Khattar was informed that linking the data with HRMS portal would not only prove a boon for the government, but it would also help the employees, especially those who face trouble for getting the details about their service data after their retirement.

Meanwhile, in another meeting held here to review the implementation of various programmes pertaining to different departments, it was informed that after giving wage rate of Rs 309 per day with effect from April 1, 2020 under the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (NREGA), Haryana has further scaled up the size of the scheme to three times during financial year 2020-21.

As against the target of one crore man days during the current financial year, the state has already generated 45 lakh man days under NREGA.

The chief minister directed that the list of permissible NREGA works be uploaded on the website of each Gram Panchayat for information of the general public and all important expenditure done for the development be reflected on the website.

