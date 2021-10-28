New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI) The BJP asserted on Thursday that the entire country agrees with poll strategist Prashant Kishor's comments that the ruling party will remain at the centre of politics for many decades as Prime Minister Narendra Modi has changed politics and runs the government guided by people's feedback.

BJP spokesperson Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore told reporters that Kishore has not said anything that the country does not know and then took a dig at Rahul Gandhi, saying the Congress leader will surely have a different view.

Gandhi never heard the country's voice earlier and will not do so now, he added.

In Goa where he is working for the Trinamool Congress, Kishore had said that the BJP will remain at the centre of Indian politics and will not go anywhere for the "next many decades".

He also took a swipe at Gandhi for thinking that people will throw away the BJP immediately. Modi may win or lose but the BJP will remain at the centre of politics for a long time, he had added.

It is the Modi government's USP, Rathore said, that it is connected to the grassroots and the feedback it receives guides its policies. The youth now have positive view towards politics, Rathore said.

With the TMC working hard to make a foothold in Goa, which will go to the assembly polls early next year, Rahore said the Congress has become weak in the state and the party of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is trying to gain at its expense.

The BJP spokesperson also hit out at Gandhi over his veiled swipe at the government over the reported death of three woman farmers after a truck hit them.

"It shows the shallowness of his thoughts. He has no solid issue against the government and is busy working to incite people," he said.

Asked about the arrest of some people in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly celebrating Pakistan's win in the T-20 cricket match against India, Rathore said he will not comment on the actions of a state government but as an ex-serviceman and sportsman he feels strongly about his country.

He added that people may laud a different team if it plays well, with another party spokesperson, R P Singh, interjecting to say that one can cheer a different team but cannot raise slogans in favour of Pakistan.

