New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) The need for addressing environmental concerns has been an integral part of Modi government's policy, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri has said.

He was speaking at a summit 'The Leaders for Inclusive and Progressive Change' organised by ILead Global Foundation to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav on Friday.

Delegates from 11 countries, renowned think tanks, academic organisations and universities participated in the summit.

"The need to address environmental concerns has been an integral part of govt policy. From announcing an International SolarAlliance in 2015 to the #PanchAmrit strategy in 2021, PM Modi Ji laid out a roadmap for India's energy transition from the day he assumed office," Puri later said on Twitter.

Minister of State for Defence and Tourism Ajay Bhatt spoke on “India, the Cultural Centre of the World”.

He also threw light on India's cultural and historical lineage and emphasized how the country propagates the concept of the whole world as a family.

A visit to the Prime Ministers' Museum was organised for the foreign delegates to portray the political and cultural heritage of post-independent India.

An interactive session was organised for the attendees with MP and national president of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha Tejaswi Surya on "India@75" during which he spoke about how India's role in the "Asian Century" is evolving and expanding.

He also emphasised India's evolving relationship with new geographies and its engagements with new domains of global governance.

In the first session, BJP vice president Baijayant Jay Panda addressed the summit on "Multilateralism and Youth" as a keynote speaker.

