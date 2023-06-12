Jammu, Jun 12 (PTI) Senior National Conference leader Ajay Kumar Sadhotra on Monday described nine years of the BJP-led central government as "era of broken promises", claiming that the people are angry with its policies.

The former minister also accused the saffron party of "exploiting religious sentiments" and said the people are resolute enough to steer themselves from the "misgovernance" by voting out the BJP in the 2024 general elections.

"BJP stands exposed for failure on all fronts and pushing the nation into crisis-like situations. It has resorted to visiting doorsteps of the alienated people, in a vain bid to establish the connect, but the response is more than clear, as manifested in the recently held Karnataka (assembly polls) that has sent shock waves to the entire saffron rank and file," he said.

He said the people of the country, especially in Jammu and Kashmir, are angry with the policies of the government and "will certainly give the BJP a grand exit through their power of ballot". TAS

