New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) Tech company Esri India on Wednesday launched Policy Maps, an initiative that presents openly available data across a range of sectors in the form of interactive maps to facilitate data-driven decision-making in the country.

Unveiling Policy Maps here, Esri India Managing Director Agendra Kumar said this unique feature will help policy-makers analyse progress of government initiatives from national to the district level.

Also Read | US: Woman Stabs Boyfriend After He Peed in Bed While Sleeping Following Night of Drinking in Louisiana.

The feature has been designed to provide meaningful insights for various government functions with a special focus on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Kumar told reporters here.

"These maps, which have a distinct focus on SDGs, can help in measuring progress as well as identifying relationships between the SDGs. By bridging the gap between data and action, the Policy Maps have the potential to help administrators take smarter decisions for sustainable development," he said.

Also Read | Tejasvi Surya Himself Reported, Apologised for Accidentally Opening Emergency Exit of IndiGo Plane: Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Established in 1996, Esri India is an end-to-end Geographic Information System (GIS) solutions provider with more than 6,000 customers for applications in land management, utilities, disaster management, telecommunications, urban development, smart cities.

Kumar said Esri India's Indo ArcGIS includes more than 630 data layers about road networks, especially in rural areas, railway stations, railway tracks that can help movement of goods through railways.

"We have also put together accurate information about the boundaries at different levels by working with various government organizations," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)