Barpeta (Assam) [India], January 24 (ANI): Day after an FIR was registered against Rahul Gandhi and other party workers by the Guwahati Police, the Congress MP took a dig at Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma saying that even if anyone consumes 'paan', the supari (betel nuts) business lies with the Chief Minister.

"Even if you have paan (betel leaves), the supari business lies with him...In the evening when you have paan, you will know that it belongs to the Chief Minister," Rahul Gandhi said while addressing people as his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra entered its 11th day. are elsewhere he picks your pocket. This is his work. He is the most corrupt Chief Minister in the country," Rahul Gandhi said.

Also Read | Communal Clashes in Mira Road: Mira Bhayander Police Issues Order To Maintain Communal Harmony After Stone-Pelting Incident.

In another dig, Rahul Gandhi said that if anyone goes to Kaziranga National Forest to watch rhinoceros, one will be surprised to know that the Chief Minister owns land in the region.

The Congress MP said that Sarma spreads fear and hatred in his state throughout the day but he does not stop at that. Rahul alleged that he steals people's land or money from people when people are distracted.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: Four Killed After Car Falls Into Ramganga Barrage in Bijnor’s Harewali Area (Watch Video).

"Your Chief Minister spreads fear and hatred 24 hours a day. But he does not stop there. When fear and hatred spread in Assam, your Chief Minister steals your land. He spreads hatred and when you stare elsewhere he picks your pocket. This is his work. He is the most corrupt Chief Minister in the country," Rahul Gandhi said.

In another dig, Rahul Gandhi said that if anyone goes to Kaziranga National Forest to watch rhinoceros, one will be surprised to know that the Chief Minister owns land in the region.

"He (Himanta) took away land at Kaziranga. Now whenever you go to watch rhino in Kaziranga, you will know that the Chief Minister owns the land there," Rahul Gandhi said.

Rahul Gandhi also claimed that even when people watch television, the Assam Chief Minister is behind what is being shown by the media.

"When you see media or TV, the Chief Minister is behind the TV. Whatever is told to you by the media is exactly what Assam CM has conveyed to them," the Congress MP said.

Rahul Gandhi claimed that the Assam Chief Minister is controlled by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and will be expelled from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) if he says anything against Shah.

"The control of Assam's Chief Minister is in the hands of Amit Shah. If he (Himanta Biswa Sarma) dares to say anything against Amit Shah, he will be thrown out of the party in two minutes," he said.

Rahul Gandhi resumes the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from Assam's Barpeta on Wednesday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)