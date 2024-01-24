Bijnor (UP), Jan 24: Four persons were killed when a car fell into a barrage here, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday night in Harewali area, Circle officer, Archana Singh said. Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: Speeding Car Falls Into Canal in Agra; Four Passengers Killed, Two Injured (Watch Video).

Car Falls into Barrage in UP

In #Bijnor , a speeding car went out of control and fell into Ramganga Barrage. Four out of five people in the car died due to drowning in water. Police and local people engaged in rescue at night Police station Sherkot case @bijnorpolice #accident #Rescue #UPNews pic.twitter.com/BtRKmQ9nxv — Ravi Pandey🇮🇳 (@ravipandey2643) January 23, 2024

The four identified as Khurshid (45), Fisal (25), Rashid (22), Maroof (19) and Sikander were returning from an exhibition to their village in Sherkot area when the incident took place.

While Sikander jumped from the car and survived, the four others drowned in the Ramganga barrage. Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: 40 Injured As Two Buses Collide on Yamuna Expressway Due to Dense Fog and Low Visibility.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem.

