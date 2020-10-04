New Delhi [India], October 4 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday said that they have registered a case against six accused and arrested two people including a former CBI official in a Rs 25 lakhs bribery case.

In a statement, the CBI said, the accused were found in a conspiracy to influence the ongoing investigation of a case and that there was a demand for Rs 50 lakhs from the accused person's company through one chartered accountant (CA) to influence the ongoing investigation of a case in favor of the said company.

Also Read | Arjuna Awardee Shreyasi Singh Joins BJP, May Contest Bihar Assembly Election 2020.

The CBI laid a trap and the CA and the former official were arrested for allegedly exchanging of Rs 25 lakhs between them on behalf of said company. The alleged bribe money was recovered from the residence of the former official.

Searches were conducted at 8 places including Delhi/NCR and Ranchi at the premises of the accused which led to the recovery of incriminating documents and cash.

Also Read | Shreyasi Singh, Commonwealth Gold Medalist Shooter, Joins BJP Ahead of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020.

Both the arrested persons were produced on Saturday before the Special Judge, Delhi, and were remanded to police custody up to October 9, as per the CBI's statement. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)