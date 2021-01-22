New Delhi [India], January 22 (ANI): Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi has been given Z+ security for movement across India and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has been asked to provide him with security.

Currently, the CRFP is looking after the security arrangements of around 62 VVIPs including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Gogoi was the CJI and retired on November 17, 2019. He was later nominated as a member of the Rajya Sabha by the President in March 2020.

The nomination of the former CJI as a Rajya Sabha member was marred by protest from the opposition parties. (ANI)

