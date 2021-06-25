Chennai, June 25 (PTI) A city court on Friday refused bail to AIADMK former minister M Manikandan, who was arrested following a complaint from a Malaysia-based woman, alleging sexual abuse.

Principal Sessions Judge R Selvakumar, who rejected the plea from Manikandan, pointed out to the observations of the High Court in its earlier order refusing advance bail last week.

It had discussed the case at length and categorically held that the offence under section 376 IPC (rape) is made out with available materials.

"Under the said circumstances, this Court is not in a position to differ from the said findings," the PSJ said.

Apart from that, the case was registered on May 29 and Manikandan was absconding for about 20 days.

Only after the dismissal of anticipatory bail, he was secured from Bengaluru.

He is a powerful person having political and money power. In case he is released on bail at this earliest point of time, there is every chance to tamper with the investigation.

"Considering the short duration of custody and the nature of offences involved, this court is not inclined to grant bail to him at present," the PSJ added and dismissed his petition.

