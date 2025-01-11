Mumbai, Jan 11 (PTI) MLA and former Maharashtra minister Ravindra Chavan was appointed as the working president of the BJP's state unit on Saturday, the party said in a release.

The release said the appointment is with immediate effect.

BJP's Maharashtra unit is scheduled to hold a daylong convention in the temple town of Shirdi, around 240km from Mumbai, in Ahilyanagar district on Sunday.

Chavan (54) is a four-term MLA from Dombivali in Thane district. He was not inducted as a minister in the new BJP-led Mahayuti government.

It was speculated that he might replace Chandrashekhar Bawankule, who has taken charge as the revenue minister, as the state BJP president. Chavan had earlier served as a minister of state and was a cabinet minister from 2022 to 2024.

After leading the ruling front to a massive poll win, the BJP in Maharashtra will hold a state-level convention in Shirdi. Union minister Amit Shah will address the event, where 1,5000 delegates are expected to converge.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Bawankule are among the top state BJP leaders who will be attending the convention.

