New Delhi, January 11: Hitting back at Union Home Minister Amit Shah, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday, announced that he will hold a press conference on January 12 to expose the "dirty intentions" of the Bharatiya Janata Party against slum dwellers. In a post on X, Kejriwal stated that the presser would take place at a slum which the BJP had allegedly planned to demolish after the elections. He also accused Amit Shah of "lying" and "abusing" him and the people of Delhi.

"Today Amit Shah ji abused me and the people of Delhi a lot. The people of Delhi will answer this in the elections. Amit Ji told a lot of lies to the slum dwellers. Tomorrow morning, I will hold a press conference from a slum which they have planned to demolish after the elections. I will expose the dirty intentions of the BJP with full evidence," Kejriwal stated in a post on X. Delhi Assembly Election 2025: Arvind Kejriwal Challenges BJP’s To-Be CM Candidate for Public Debate.

Earlier today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the toilet in Kejriwal's 'Sheesh Mahal' is more expensive than the slums in the national capital, while strongly asserting that Delhi will be freed from the "AAP-da" on February 5. Addressing the 'Slum Dwellers' conference here in New Delhi, Shah emphasized that the BJP's manifesto is the guarantee of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The BJP has listened to the pain, inconvenience and anger of the slum dwellers against the broken promises. They have made a list of all your problems and given it to BJP national president JP Nadda and Prime Minister Modi. Our manifesto will provide you relief from all your problems. The BJP manifesto is the guarantee of Prime Minister Modi...The BJP manifesto is not like the manifesto of 'AAP-Da'. We do what we say," he said. Further attacking the former Chief Minister, Shah said that if Kejriwal is not able to do anything, then he should leave the government.

"People living in slums of Delhi are getting dirty water. People living in slums are asking us why Delhi is the most polluted city in the world. What did Arvind Kejriwal do in Delhi in the last 10 years? If you are not able to do anything Arvind Kejriwal, then you should leave the government, BJP will give all the benefits," Amit Shah said. The Home Minister further highlighted that PM Modi has given houses to more than 3.58 crore poor people in the country. Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: BJP Rolls Out Campaign Song for Polls ‘Bahane Nahi Badlav Chahiye’ Rendered by Party MP Manoj Tiwari.

"This is PM Modi's guarantee and every person living in a slum will be given a permanent house. The toilet in his (Arvind Kejriwal) 'sheeshmahal' is more expensive than the slums," Shah said. The Delhi assembly polls will be held in a single phase on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8.

