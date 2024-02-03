New Delhi [India], February 3 (ANI): In a veiled attack on the opposition leaders of the INDIA bloc, Acharya Dhirendra Shashtri, Priest of Bageshwar Dham Sarkar, said that except for some people, most do not know what the Sanatana religion is.

Earlier today, Shashtri attended the launch event of the book 'Sanatana Kya hai', here in the national capital.

"In India, except for some people, most do not know what Sanatana Dharma is. They don't know the parts and principles of Sanatana and are comparing Sanatana with other religions without knowing if the comparison is right or wrong," Acharya Shashtri said while addressing the gathering.

Earlier last year, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader Udhayanidhi Stalin sparked a massive row after he drew parallels between the Sanatana religion and diseases like dengue and malaria. He also called for the eradication of Sanatana, which triggered sharp reactions from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders.

The INDIA bloc also came under the radar of the BJP, given that the DMK is an ally in the grand alliance.

Meanwhile, Dhirendra Shashtri spoke about the boook, 'Sanatana Kya hai'.

"This book is written in a very simple language for kids, the elderly, and others. In the book, we have not humiliated anybody but we have said, 'agar tumhare mein jeev hinsa dharma hai, toh humare yahan ahinsa Sanatana Dharma hai," he said.

Speaking on the Gyanvapi case, he stated, "The justice system does not function under any party; it is independent...Lord Shankar will emerge; it is a guarantee."

Earlier on January 31, the Varanasi district court allowed the Hindu side to offer prayers in the southern 'Tehkhana' of Gyanvapi mosque. The court directed the Varanasi district magistrate to make arrangements within seven days for 'puja' to be performed by the Hindu side and a pujari (priest) nominated by Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust.

Meanwhile, the Masjid Intezamia Committee of Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi filed a revision petition in Allahabad High Court on Thursday against the Varanasi District Court's order. However, the same was declined by the High Court. (ANI)

