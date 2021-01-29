Guwahati, Jan 29 (PTI) The Excise Department of Assam has chalked out a plan to check and control production, distribution and supply of illicit liquor in the run-up to the assembly elections and during the polling days.

The deputy commissioners of all districts shall constitute task forces comprising excise and police officials, an official release said.

Daily reports shall be furnished by district superintendents of the department on case detection, arrests and seizures made by police and the excise, it said.

The deputy commissioners, superintendents of police and excise of districts sharing inter-state border with Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Tripura, Nagaland and West Bengal, and International Border with Bhutan and Bangladesh, shall hold coordination meetings to take action against illegal liquor inflow into the state.

Check posts will be set up at specific locations, the release said.

Superintendents of excise shall ensure frequent and regular checking of all wholesale warehouses and retail shops located in the bordering districts, it added.

