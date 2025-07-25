New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): Lieutenant General Abhijeet S Pendharkar, AVSM, YSM, General Officer Commanding Spear Corps, observed Exercise Drone Prahar -- an advanced military drill designed to validate the integration of drone technology into tactical operations by the Infantry and supporting arms, said an official statement.

Executed under realistic operational conditions, the exercise demonstrated the effective deployment of drones for Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR), as well as real-time sensor-to-shooter links and precision targeting throughout the tactical and operational layers of the battlefield.

A primary objective was to enhance command reach and situational awareness for tactical commanders through layered surveillance and support for dynamic decision-making.

The exercise also tested critical enablers for battlefield drone integration, including airspace deconfliction, secure communications and coordination protocols across multiple arms and services.

With a vision to build a technology-enabled Army, the Indian Army continues to lead in adopting niche technologies that boost preparedness and adaptability for future challenges.

Exercise Drone Prahar represents a landmark achievement, reinforcing the Indian Army's dedication to innovation, agility and technological superiority on the modern battlefield.

Earlier, as per the defence source, it was told that India is looking to fast-track the project for acquiring 87 medium-altitude long-endurance (MALE) drones to further enhance its surveillance capabilities both over sea and land borders.

Defence sources told ANI that the project under the Make in India initiative for Indian manufacturers aims to boost the capabilities of the armed forces to keep an eye on enemy activities in areas of Indian interest, from the Pakistan border to the China border, and along the maritime zone.

A tri-service proposal of around Rs 20,000 crore, with the Indian Air Force (IAF) in the lead, is expected to be discussed by the defence ministry at a high-level meeting soon, the sources said.

The drones would be required to have more than 60 per cent indigenous content, and various major defence players are expected to be part of it, the sources added. (ANI)

