Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 31 (ANI): Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday said that the exercise for revising the list of BPL families will commence in the state in April 2025.

He was presiding over a review meeting of the Rural Development and Panchayati Raj department here on Monday. He directed the officers to ensure that only genuine families appear in the BPL list and new criteria should be formulated.

He instructed the department to formulate this criteria before January 5, 2025, followed by the approval of the Cabinet. The new guidelines will be shared with the general public in the Gram Sabha scheduled in January 2025.

He directed the constitution of a two-member committee at the sub-divisional level comprising the SDM and BDO to verify the lists of BPL families recommended by the Gram Sabha to ensure transparency.

He emphasized a robust mechanism to identify deserving BPL families so that they are not deprived of the benefits being extended to such families. He also said that the state government is considering a revision of the annual income for selecting BPL families.

The Chief Minister said that any objections against the final BPL families lists can be submitted to the respective Deputy Commissioner and Divisional Commissioner, who will have the authority to review and address these grievances.

He said that a comprehensive website would also be launched for showcasing and home delivery of various products prepared by Women Self Help Groups thereby strengthening the economy of the womenfolk.

Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh, Secretary Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Rajesh Sharma, Director Raghav Sharma and other senior officers were present in the meeting. (ANI)

