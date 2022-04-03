Chatra, Apr 3 (PTI) An exorcist was arrested in Jharkhand's Chatra district for allegedly beating up a 14-year-old girl and scorching her with incense sticks to "ward off evil spirits", police said on Sunday.

The girl had fallen sick after playing Holi, and the exorcist, Maulana Md Wahid, assured her family that she will get well through exorcism, they said.

Over four days, Wahid allegedly tortured the girl, following which she lost her mental balance, police said.

He beat her up and scorched her face, lips and hands with burning incense sticks, they said.

Following this, the girl was taken to the Sadar Hospital in Chatra and as her condition deteriorated, she was admitted to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) in Ranchi.

Wahid, 35, was arrested after the girl's family lodged a complaint at the Lawalong police station, Superintendent of Police Rakesh Ranjan said.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the IPC, including 307 (attempt to murder), and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (PCSO) Act, he said.

