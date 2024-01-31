India News | Expansion of Roads Worth Rs 10,000 Cr is Important Achievement for Madhya Pradesh, Says CM Mohan Yadav

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 30 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said that the expansion of roads worth over Rs 10,000 crores is an important achievement for the state and foundation stone laying and inauguration of a total 24 road projects were done in the state on Tuesday.

CM Yadav remarked while addressing the foundation stone laying ceremony for road projects at Lal Parade Ground in Bhopal on Tuesday. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and CM Yadav laid the foundation stone for 15 National Highway road projects worth Rs 8038 crore on the occasion.

Also Read | Fresh Violence in Manipur: Two Killed, Five Injured During Heavy Firing in Kangpokpi and Imphal West.

Earlier in the day, they performed the inauguration of three road projects worth Rs 265 crores and laid the foundation stone of six road projects worth Rs 2102 crores in Jabalpur.

Addressing the occasion, CM Yadav said, "The road construction works worth Rs 10,000 crore is an important achievement. Today, nine road projects have been inaugurated and foundation stones laid in Jabalpur and foundation stones of 15 road projects laid in Bhopal. The cost of these 24 road projects is over Rs 10 thousand crores."

Also Read | Maharashtra: Prakash Ambedkar-Led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi Joins Maha Vikas Aghadi, Announces Shiv Sena Leader Sanjay Raut.

Along with new works of road construction, Madhya Pradesh is also moving forward in the use of air means of transport and means like cable car, rope-way. Industrial activities will also intensify, the CM said, adding that Madhya Pradesh has been important for people moving from north to south and east to west.

"Entire state will benefit from the construction of new highways. The operation of cable car and ropeway from the Big Lake of Bhopal is being considered. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Gadkari has emphasised on the use of alternative means of fuel. Now electric vehicles are also running in large numbers," he added.

On the occasion, CM Yadav also highlighted the importance of the National Highway works whose foundation stone was laid on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, addressing the program Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said, "Road projects will help Madhya Pradesh emerge as an industrial and agricultural hub. New projects are being started for improving the road network in Madhya Pradesh. Many will be completed by the end of this year. Construction of roads will bring investment and exports will also increase. Employment opportunities will be generated and will help in eradicating poverty."

The project of operating a ropeway from railway station to Baba Mahakal temple in Ujjain is underway. Tender for this project worth Rs 171 crore will be clear in the coming month, he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)