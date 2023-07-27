New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): With monsoon comes the risk of many diseases, including the eye infections.

Amid the incessant rainfall that lashed the national capital and other areas for past few weeks, there have been multiple cases of Conjunctivitis reported in Delhi NCR.

The conjunctivitis cases are reported each year during monsoon season. Symptoms could be redness and itching in eyes.

Experts and doctors sau children are specially more susceptible to eye infections. Also, along with eye infections, cases of cough and cold are also reported among children. Dr. Soveeta Rath, Pediatric Ophthalmology, Strabismus and Neuro Ophthalmology Dr. Shroff's Charity Eye Hospital, Daryaganj,"We have observed a notable surge of 50 per cent in conjunctivitis cases in our OPDs now. Particularly affecting children and teenagers, these cases typically present with symptoms like redness, discharge, and foreign body sensation in the eyes".

"It is necessary to maintain hygiene and keep our personal belongings separate, like towel hankies not to be shared to avoid spread to other family members and seek prompt medical help to manage these conditions effectively.these conditions effectively," Dr Rath said.

Dr Anuj Mehta , Opthalmologist, Safdarjung hospital: "We are getting about 80-100 cases per day for last two days and 30 pc are children. As for precaution Hygeine is the main thing. Those who have conjunctivitis should avoid crowded places and children should avoid going to school. As it gets transmitted through touch, children should avoid touching their eyes and then touching other objects. They should keep their handkerchief and towels seperate."

"It's highly transmissible for initial 3-4 days, they should avoid and isolate themselves. Those people who haven't got it should wash their hands or use sanitizer. Children must avoid swimming because it can spread easily while swimming," he said.

Dr ( Prof. ) Charu Mithal Senior Consultant Ophthalmology MAX Eye Care, "In the ongoing epidemic of Conjunctivitis it is very important to know the precautions we can take for our children. Firstly, do not rub the eyes and face and avoid touching the face. Secondly wash / sanitize children's hands frequently and lastly in case of any redness, watering or pain in eyes seek Ophthalmologists opinion." (ANI)

