New Delhi [India], October 8 (ANI): The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) has expressed serious concern over the reported deaths of children in Madhya Pradesh linked to the consumption of a particular cough syrup.

In a letter to the Union Health Minister on Wednesday, the association stated that the incident raised serious questions about the safety, quality assurance, and monitoring mechanisms governing the manufacture and distribution of pharmaceutical products for children.

FAIMA requested to constitute a Central Investigation Committee under the Ministry to conduct a detailed and impartial probe into the incident, including all stages of manufacturing, quality testing and distribution.

It further stated that the committee should include qualified medical experts, pharmacologists, and representatives from different states to ensure transparency, neutrality, and multidisciplinary oversight.

It directed the committee to submit a comprehensive report with actionable recommendations for strengthening national drug safety mechanisms and preventing the recurrence of such events.

FAIMA further suggests conducting nationwide inspections and random testing of pediatric medicines and syrups to verify compliance with established quality standards, stressing the need to strengthen coordination between State Drug Control Authorities and the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) for uniform enforcement and surveillance.

Provide medical assistance and necessary support to the affected families and ensure that appropriate legal and administrative actions are taken as per the committee's findings, the statement in the letter read.

The association also added to ensure that registered doctors are not wrongfully blamed or harassed until the investigation is completed and the actual cause of the incident is scientifically established. The doctor who has been arrested should be released from custody immediately, and any disciplinary or legal action should be considered only after the investigation is completed thoroughly with representation from recognised medical bodies such as FAIMA and IMA.

The inquiry must be conducted in a manner that upholds the dignity and accountability of medical professionals while ensuring justice for the victims, it added.

"The loss of young lives is a matter of grave concern, and prompt action from the Ministry will reflect the government's commitment to safeguarding child health and ensuring the highest standards of drug safety in the country," the statement read.

Notably, Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Rajendra Shukla on Wednesday said that 20 children have died so far due to consumption of Coldrif cough syrup in the state.

Of these 20 children, 17 were from Chhindwara district, two from Betul district, and one was from Pandhurna district.

"20 children have lost their lives in the unfortunate incident from Chhindwara, Betul and Pandhurna districts. The state government is quite strict. The police teams from Chhindwara have reached Chennai and Kanchipuram to arrest the owner of Coldrif manufacturing company and strict action is being taken into the matter," Shukla told reporters. (ANI)

