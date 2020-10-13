Nizamabad (Telangana) [India], October 13 (ANI): A-45-years old man from Nizamabad, who claims to be an Ayurvedic doctor, was thrashed by the public on Tuesday for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl.

According to Nizamabad Police, the minor's family from Metpally first approached Shivaprasad (accused) in the month of June because of the 14-year girl's medical issues.

The accused raped the minor girl several times on the pretext of treating her. Later, when the girl complained of stomach ache, she was taken to a hospital, where the doctor declared rape.

The victim's family along with some women today came to the Shivaprasads (accused) office and thrashed him.

The victim's family also lodged a complaint with Nizamabad Police.

A case under relevant sections is being registered and the accused will be taken into custody, police said. (ANI)

