Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 29 (PTI) A Youth Congress leader, considered to be the prime accused who allegedly developed an app to make fake ID cards to be used during the recent organisational polls, surrendered before the Museum police here on Monday.

Jaison, the accused, was serving as a vice-president of the Youth Congress in East Eleri Mandalam in the northernmost district of Kasaragod.

He surrendered as per the direction of the District Court here and bail was granted to him soon based on the court directive, a senior police officer said.

A computer expert, Jaison is a B.Tech graduate in electronics and runs a computer centre in Neeleswaram in Kasaragod, the officer said.

"He is the one who developed the app with the support of a staff at the computer centre. The fake ID cards were made using this application," the officer told PTI.

The allegations of using fake voter ID cards had cropped up two days after the Youth Congress announced the result of its organisational poll in November in which Rahul Mankoottathil was elected as president.

A case was registered in the matter on the direction of the Chief Electoral Officer of the state, who had received complaints that fake voter ID cards were used during the Youth Congress organisational polls.

Chief Electoral Officer Sanjay M Kaul had on November 17 forwarded the complaints his office received to the state police chief, urging appropriate action against the culprits involved in the fraud.

An eight-member special investigation team was constituted to probe the case.

The Youth Congress had, however, denied the allegations.

