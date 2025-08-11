Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) [India], August 11 (ANI): Uttarkashi District Administration has alerted the residents of the district that some unknown persons are creating fake profiles similar to the name of District Magistrate Prashant Arya on social media, especially Facebook, and sending friend requests.

District Magistrate Prashant Arya has requested all citizens that if they receive any such friend request or any person demands money in the name of the District Magistrate, then do not react to it in any way. Strict legal action will be taken against those involved in such fake activities.

On August 5, Uttarkashi's Dharali was hit by devastating flash floods, causing loss of lives and properties. The relief operations are still ongoing in the district.

Uttarakhand Director General of Police Deepam Seth on Sunday reviewed the first phase of relief and rescue operations being carried out under the direction of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami after the natural disaster in Dharali and Harshil areas of Uttarkashi.

DGP Seth conducted a high-level review of the upcoming action plan at Police Headquarters in Dehradun. All senior police officers and team leaders of various branches of police - SDRF, fire service, PAC, telecom, etc., who were sent for effective conduct of relief and rescue operations in Uttarkashi district, attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the DGP took updated information of relief and rescue operations from all the officers - ADG L/O, IG PAC, IG SDRF, IG Telecom, IG Fire, IG L/O, IG SDRF, IG Garhwal Range, DIG L/O etc and appreciated the efforts made so far by the forces working at the site of the incident.

The second phase of the action plan was discussed in detail in the meeting, and it was decided that in the second phase of relief and rescue, special focus will be given on the search and rescue operation.

The bridge connecting Uttarkashi to Harsil has been reconstructed to facilitate the easy movement of machinery and relief materials. (ANI)

