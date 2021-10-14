Hubli (Karnataka) [India], October 14 (ANI): A family in Karnataka's Hubli has been organising a toy exhibition on the occasion of Dasara every year for the last 30 years.

The Dasara festival signifies the victory of good over evil. It is celebrated in many ways across India. People from the southern states celebrate by exhibiting colourful toys termed 'bombe habba' in Kannada or 'bommala koluvu' in Telugu.

Also Read | Gestational Limit for Abortion in India Increased From 20 to 24 Weeks for Minors, Rape Survivors.

Speaking to ANI, Bharati Nandkumar, a family member said, "We display dolls of Dashavatara, Ramavatara, Ashtalakshmi and others to explain to children the stories linked to these avatars."

Sharnaya, a daughter-in-law of Bharati said the concept of celebrating Dasera is very unique and interesting.

Also Read | TCS To Encourage Employees To Return to Offices by 2021 End.

"This kind of celebration of the Dasara is very new to me as it is not being done in my mother place. We used to celebrate the festival by doing the Durga puja only. When I saw this concept I really like it," she said.

Sharnaya further said, "The concept is great and introducing the mythology stories to kids in this way is really interesting." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)