Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 18 (ANI): Four members of a family, including two children, were killed after a bus rammed into their motorcycle in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district late on Wednesday night, a police officer said on Thursday.

The accident occurred on the Indore-Ujjain highway near Ringnodiya village in Sanwer Tehsil in the district around 11 pm. A man, Mahendra Solanki (46), was travelling with his wife, Jayshree Solanki (38), and their two sons; they were hit by the bus head-on, leading to their deaths

Soon after the accident, the bus driver left the bus at the incident site and ran away. Upon receiving the information, the police reached the spot and seized the bus.

"Yesterday, a bus hit a bike on the Indore-Ujjain highway near Ringnodiya village in Sanwer Tehsil, and a couple named Mahendra Solanki and Jayshree Solanki, along with their two children travelling on the bike, died. The couple passed away on the spot, while one child died upon reaching the hospital and another died during treatment in the ICU this morning. The bus belongs to Baneshwari Travels, which is said to be owned by Golu Shukla (BJP MLA). The bus driver is absconding, though an FIR has been registered against the driver for rashness and negligence in the matter and efforts on to nab him," said Yangchen Dolkar Bhutia, Superintendent of Police (SP, Rural)

Further investigation into the matter is underway, the officer added.

According to the FIR copy, the case has been registered under sections 106 (1) (causing death by negligence), 125 (a) (where hurt is caused) and 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way) of the Bhartiya Nyay Sahita (BNS). (ANI)

