Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], October 1 (ANI): The father of journalist Rajeev Pratap Singh, who went missing and was later found dead under suspicious circumstances, has urged the Uttarakhand government to ensure a transparent and impartial investigation into his son's death.

Rajeev's father, Murari Lal, said the circumstances surrounding the incident raise serious doubts and cannot be dismissed as a mere accident. "A thorough and impartial investigation should be conducted to determine whether the incident was an accident, a coincidence, or a deliberate act. Initially, I thought it was an accident, but the location, time, and condition of the body raise questions. Strict action must be taken against those responsible," he said.

He called on the Chief Minister, Governor, DGP, District Magistrate, and SSP to ensure a credible probe, preferably by an independent agency such as the CBI, to uncover the truth and prevent such tragedies in the future. Murari Lal also appealed to the public and the journalist fraternity to extend support so that justice is delivered.

Meanwhile, Rajeev's wife, Muskan, who married him in January this year and is now seven months pregnant, said, "I got married to Rajeev in January, and I am seven months pregnant. I appeal to the government and the public for justice for my husband. A thorough investigation should be carried out so that every single truth comes out," she said.

Expressing dissatisfaction with the current investigation, Muskan added, "I am not satisfied with whatever has happened so far. I am only 20 years old and have no one. I only want the truth to come out and justice for my husband."

Earlier, Uttarakhand Police on Tuesday said that internal chest and abdominal injuries are the cause of the death of Independent journalist Rajeev Pratap Singh, who went missing in Uttarkashi on September 18.

Journalist Rajeev Pratap Singh, who went missing in Uttarkashi on September 18, was found dead on September 28 in the Joshiyara Barrage in Uttarkashi district.

"In Uttarkashi, on 19th September, information was received about the disappearance of Rajeev Pratap Singh since the night of 18 September. As soon as the information was received, Uttarkashi Police launched a search operation to trace him. Some clues were obtained from CCTV footage of Uttarkashi market and surrounding areas, where he was last seen. Following these clues, the search process continued. NDRF and SDRF teams also joined this search operation... On the 20th Sept, the vehicle that was last seen being driven by Rajeev Pratap Singh in the CCTV footage was found in a damaged condition in the Bhagirathi River," DGP Deepam Seth said.

"Following suspicions of kidnapping raised by his family, an FIR was registered, and the investigation continued. On the 28th, a body was recovered by the NDRF, SDRF, and local police teams, which was later identified as Rajeev Pratap Singh. A postmortem has been conducted, and the report has been received by the police. For further investigation, a team has been formed under the leadership of Deputy SP Uttarkashi. This team will thoroughly review all the evidence collected so far... The team will include all aspects in its investigation and will submit its report promptly," DGP, Uttarakhand said. (ANI)

